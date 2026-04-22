Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa Have Persisted for Years — Ghanaian SA community leader

Audio By Carbonatix
A Ghanaian community leader in South Africa has raised concern over persistent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, describing the situation as longstanding and deeply troubling.
Michael Eshun, speaking on behalf of concerned Ghanaians living in the country, said hostility towards foreigners is not a new development but an entrenched issue.
“This has been happening for a very long time here. Some South Africans have problems with foreigners, so we have been securing ourselves in the country," he said in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse.
His comments follow the circulation of viral videos showing disturbing attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa, sparking fear and concern within the diaspora community.
Mr Eshun noted that the problem is widespread and not confined to specific areas.
“South Africa itself — most places are not safe. You have to live calmly and also protect yourself,” he advised.
According to him, some South Africans accuse foreigners of taking jobs and forming relationships with local women, sentiments he said often fuel resentment and violence.
Despite living in South Africa for nearly 20 years, he said such incidents have become a difficult reality that many migrants have had to adapt to.
However, he acknowledged that even legal documentation does not always guarantee safety, as some groups take the law into their own hands rather than reporting suspected undocumented migrants to authorities.
“When such things happen, and you report, it doesn’t get anywhere because their laws protect them,” he claimed.
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