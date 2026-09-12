Young leaders arrive in Yekaterinburg for International Youth Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
Participants from forty-seven (47) countries have already arrived in Yekaterinburg for the International Youth Festival, organisers have said.
The update was announced by the head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, Grigory Gurov, at a press conference dedicated to the opening and presentation of the festival programme.
“We have confirmed participants from 191 countries. Right now, young people are checking in; 47 countries have already arrived. These are Australia, Algeria, Brazil, Indonesia, Mongolia, Korea, Serbia, Seychelles. We also have participants from European countries: Italy, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Finland, France, Switzerland, and individual participants from Canada and the United States of America,” he said.
Gurov noted that all participants are expected to arrive on 11 and 12 September. They are being welcomed at the airport and train station with bread and salt and given flowers.
“We are waiting for everyone at the venue. Today the city is already filling with laughter and smiles,” he emphasised.
The International Youth Festival in Yekaterinburg will bring together 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries: 5,000 participants from Russia and 5,000 from foreign countries.
A thousand teenagers aged 14 to 17 will also take part in the programme.
Gurov also added that special attention will be paid to those celebrating their birthdays. About 1,500 people will be congratulated during the festival.
The festival will be held under the theme “Follow Your Dream”. TASS is the general information partner of the event.
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