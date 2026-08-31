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Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings pledges decisive action on climate change, galamsey and environmental degradation

Source: Kenneth Awotwe Darko  
  31 August 2026 6:22pm
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The newly appointed Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, has pledged to pursue decisive action against climate change, environmental degradation, illegal mining, pollution and other challenges confronting Ghana’s environment.

In a statement following her appointment, Dr Rawlings expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to approach the role with integrity, humility and a strong sense of responsibility.

“I do not take this responsibility lightly. Public service is, first and foremost, a call to duty, sacrifice and stewardship,” she said.

The Klottey Korle legislator said science, technology and innovation must play a central role in Ghana’s development, stressing the need for research to move beyond academia into practical partnerships involving government, the private sector, civil society, communities and universities.

She said such collaboration should focus on creating jobs, strengthening industries, improving agriculture and healthcare, and building a more innovative and competitive economy.

“The challenges before us are significant. Managing climate change, environmental degradation, illegal mining, waste management, pollution and the sustainable use of our natural resources require courage, innovation, collaboration and above all, decisive action,” she stated.

The Minister said Ghana’s environment should not be viewed merely as a resource to be exploited but as an inheritance that must be protected for present and future generations.

“I see our environment not as a resource to exploit, but as an inheritance entrusted to our care,” she said, pledging to protect the country’s flora and fauna, water bodies, land, air and other natural resources.

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A post shared by Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings MP (@zanetorofficial)

Dr Rawlings also underscored the importance of engaging scientists, researchers, innovators, environmentalists, businesses, institutions and communities in addressing the country’s environmental and development challenges.

She said she would listen, learn and engage stakeholders while working to responsibly unlock Ghana’s natural and scientific potential.

“We are stewards with a duty to protect our flora and fauna, water bodies, land, air and natural resources, holding them in trust for this generation and for posterity,” she said.

Dr Rawlings called on Ghanaians to support her with prayers, ideas and partnerships as she assumes responsibility for the ministry.

“This is bigger than any one individual. It is about the Ghana we leave behind, and I am ready to serve,” she said.

Her appointment places her at the helm of a ministry expected to play a key role in addressing some of Ghana’s most pressing environmental concerns, including illegal mining, climate change, pollution, waste management and the sustainable management of natural resources.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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