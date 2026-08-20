2026/27 GPL prize money increased to GHS3m – GFA boss Kurt Okraku

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Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has disclosed that the prize money for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season has been increased from GHS2 million to GHS3 million.
Speaking at the GFA’s 32nd Ordinary Congress, Okraku also revealed that each of the 18 participating clubs will receive GHS1 million before the start of the new season.
According to him, this forms of the association’s commitment to invest in domestic league and reward excellence.
The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, and run until May 28–31, 2027.
Three newly promoted clubs, Debibi United, FC AshantiGold 04 and Port City FC, will feature in the top flight for the first time.
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