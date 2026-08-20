Football

2026/27 GPL prize money increased to GHS3m – GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Source: Razak Musbau  
  20 August 2026 12:20pm
GFA boss Kurt Okraku
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has disclosed that the prize money for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season has been increased from GHS2 million to GHS3 million.

Speaking at the GFA’s 32nd Ordinary Congress, Okraku also revealed that each of the 18 participating clubs will receive GHS1 million before the start of the new season.

According to him, this forms of the association’s commitment to invest in domestic league and reward excellence.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, and run until May 28–31, 2027.

Three newly promoted clubs, Debibi United, FC AshantiGold 04 and Port City FC, will feature in the top flight for the first time.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group