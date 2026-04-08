2026 Success Africa Summit: MTN’s Adwoa Wiafe challenges youth to act with purpose, not just pursue titles

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer speaking at the event

MTN’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Wiafe, has urged the youth to redefine success by choosing purpose and impact over job titles as they navigate the future of work.

Speaking to over 150 students at the 2026 Success Africa Summit at the University of Ghana, Akuafo Hall, Adwoa delivered a powerful message under the theme “Purpose at Work: Building Impact Beyond Job Title.”

“Purpose is who you are. Title is what you do,” she said. “When you chase titles, you limit your growth. But when you are driven by purpose, you go beyond expectations and create real impact”.

Drawing from her own career journey, she emphasised that career paths are rarely linear and she encouraged students to embrace unfamiliar opportunities and stretch beyond their comfort zones.

“Sometimes the opportunity will not look like you. Take it anyway and do the work,” she advised.

Adwoa highlighted the attributes that set young people apart - initiative, consistency, volunteerism and integrity in the workplace.

“Don’t wait to be told. Volunteer. Offer help. Deliver more than expected. That is how trust is built and doors open”, she added.

Adwoa also shared practical advice on career readiness in a highly competitive job market, including creating error-free CVs, building strong portfolios through internships and other forms of practical training.

On international opportunities, she advised the students to focus on developing themselves instead of chasing global exposure for its own sake.

“Most international opportunities come because of what you have already done where you are,” she said. “Create value where you are, and the world will find you.”

On resilience, Adwoa reminded the students that setbacks are part of growth. “Success is built over time. Stay engaged, keep learning, and keep showing up,” she said.

Adwoa concluded by urging participants to be intentional about their personal and professional development.

“Ask yourself: Who am I beyond the title? What do I stand for? Because when you are driven by purpose, you do not just work—you lead.”

During the summit, MTN staff members also interacted with participants, sharing insights on digital payment platforms for responsible money management, effective data usage, and affordable bundle options tailored to support their academic and digital lifestyles.

The Success Africa Summit continues to inspire and equip young people across universities nationwide with skills and mindsets for today’s dynamic world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.