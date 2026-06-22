2026 World Cup: Decision on Ati Zigi to be made tomorrow – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says a decision will be made tomorrow on whether Lawrence Ati Zigi will be fit enough to start the game against England.
Ati Zigi suffered an injury during Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup last week.
The goalkeeper, despite being involved in team training in recent days, still continues to undergo treatment as he fights to be fit in time for the game against the Three Lions.
Speaking at the press conference, Queiroz said, "He [Lawrence Ati Zigi] is still receiving treatment. Today was much better.
"However, the decision will be made tomorrow after the final medical assessment."
Ati Zigi replaced Benjamin Asare as the country's first-choice goalkeeper for the first game, but is now racing against time to be fit for the second group game.
Ghana face England on Tuesday, June 23, hoping to secure early qualification to the knockout stages of the global tournament.
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