2026 World Cup: Resolute Black Stars hold England as Ghana edge closer to Round of 32

Ghana's Black Stars produced a disciplined defensive display to frustrate England and secure a 0-0 draw in their second Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston.

The result leaves both teams on four points, with England remaining top of the group and Ghana sitting second ahead of Panama's meeting with Croatia later on Tuesday.

A draw in that fixture would guarantee the Black Stars a place in the Round of 32 before they face Croatia in their final group game on June 27.

England dominated possession throughout the contest but struggled to find a way through a well-organised Ghanaian defence that remained compact and difficult to break down for long periods.

The Three Lions controlled the ball from the opening whistle, with Ghana content to sit deep and wait for opportunities to counterattack.

Reece James and Noni Madueke provided much of England's attacking threat during the first half.

The pair combined effectively down the right flank in the 12th minute, but Thomas Partey produced an important defensive intervention to prevent the move from developing into a clear chance.

England enjoyed almost complete control of possession, recording 283 passes compared to Ghana's 54 by the 37th minute, but clear opportunities remained scarce.

Declan Rice came closest for England before the break when he met a cross from Madueke but headed over the bar.

Despite spending most of the opening period defending, Ghana showed signs of life late in the first half.

Antoine Semenyo used his strength to shrug off Reece James and drive into the penalty area before winning Ghana's first corner of the game.

Harry Kane almost broke the deadlock in stoppage time but saw his effort blocked by a crowd of Ghanaian defenders as the teams went into the interval level.

England increased the pressure after the restart.

Anthony Gordon and Djed Spence combined well down the left before Jude Bellingham teed up Madueke, whose effort was blocked.

The rebound fell kindly for Gordon, but goalkeeper Benjamin Asare gathered comfortably.

Kane later tested Asare with a low effort from distance, while Madueke fired over following a scramble on the edge of the area.

However, Ghana almost snatched a dramatic winner with just over ten minutes remaining.

Mohammed Fatawu surged forward before releasing Prince Adu through on goal.

The striker's heavy touch allowed England's defenders to recover, but he still managed to get a shot away while falling to the ground.

The effort struck team-mate Semenyo in front of goal before England eventually scrambled clear.

The Black Stars felt they may have had a penalty claim during the chaotic sequence after contact from Ezri Konsa, but play was allowed to continue.

England finished strongly in search of a breakthrough.

Bukayo Saka forced an excellent save from Asare in the 86th minute before substitute Nico O'Reilly headed against the crossbar moments later.

The rebound fell for Kane, but the England captain blazed his volley over the bar from close range in what proved to be the final major opportunity of the match.

At the final whistle, Ghana celebrated a hard-earned point that could prove crucial in their quest to reach the knockout stages.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to a decisive final group match against Croatia on June 27, knowing qualification could already be secured depending on the outcome of the later meeting between Panama and Croatia.

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