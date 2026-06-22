2026 World Cup: ‘There are no easy games’ – Jordan Ayew ahead of England clash

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 17: Jordan Ayew #9 of Ghana shakes hands with match officials before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew believes his side will need to be ready to face the best teams if they are to compete at the 2026 World Cup.

Ayew captained Ghana in the opening game against Panama as they picked up all three points in the opening game of the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Caleb Yirenkyi scored the only goal of the game in the 95th minute as the Black Stars claimed victory.

The Black Stars are gearing towards their second group game, which is against England on Tuesday, June 23. Ahead of that fixture, Ayew believes the team will be ready to fight for the country.

"It’s been positive, and it has been good. Everyone is ready for the next game. We’ve won just one game, and we are not yet done," he told the media. "So we have two more important games. We want to ensure that we do our best to enjoy ourselves and get positive results.

"No regrets”



Jordan Ayew says the Black Stars will give 100% against England and leave everything on the pitch. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/kkgrVVO27p — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) June 22, 2026

"It’s going to be a tough game [against England], and we all know, and that’s why we are at the World Cup. You have to play against the best. We are ready for the challenge, and we are going to do our best to make ourselves proud and make our country and family proud.

"There are no easy games at the World Cup. Every game is difficult because you play against the best teams. Obviously, it was a difficult game [against Panama], but in the end, we got the three points, and that’s the most important thing.

"Now we are playing against England, and it’s going to be really difficult, but we will see what happens. We will put on a show and make everybody proud."

A win or draw for Carlos Queiroz's side could secure qualification into the knockout stages of the World Cup ahead of the final game against Croatia.

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