National

Abirem MP demands a unified African response to Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  25 April 2026 9:19am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Member of Parliament for Abirem and former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Asuako Owiredu, has called for a coordinated continental response to recent xenophobic attacks involving Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25, Mr Owiredu stressed that mere condemnations from South African authorities were not sufficient to address the recurring issue.

He argued that stronger diplomatic pressure was needed to ensure accountability and deterrence.

“It is not enough for South Africa and its police to issue a statement condemning it. We must involve other Ambassadors in South Africa and involve the African Union to pursue this issue, and once they see that we have this united front, they will deal with these acts,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has confirmed that the South African government has expressed regret over the incidents and assured Ghana of investigations.

He noted that Ghana continues to engage its counterparts to ensure the safety and protection of its nationals, adding that firm diplomatic discussions have already taken place to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group