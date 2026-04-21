Abitjack Construction supports GETFund with GH¢450k 

Abitjack Construction Works Limited has presented a cheque of GH¢450,000 to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) under the Education Financing Partnership Initiative (EFPI).

The support is directed to the Ghana National Secondary School to construct a six-unit toilet facility to improve sanitation and student welfare.

Mr Anthony Tweneboah-Kodua, presenting the cheque, Managing Director of Abitjack Construction Works Limited, said investments in basic school infrastructure were essential to improving learning conditions and student dignity.

Mr Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa, Deputy Administrator who received the donation on behalf of the GETFund Administrator, noted the importance of public-private collaboration in addressing infrastructure gaps in the education sector.

He expressed appreciation for the intervention and encouraged other corporate bodies to contribute to strengthening educational facilities nationwide.

GETFund continues to mobilise resources through partnerships to expand access to quality education and improve learning environments.

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