Accra court denies bail in GH¢14 million gold robbery case

Six persons have been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the robbery of 12.5 kilogrammes of gold valued at 14,387,096, along with an additional GH¢400,000 in cash.

The accused persons are facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Court denies bail

The court, presided over by Dennis Eyram Benson, refused oral bail applications made by lawyers for the accused persons.

Following the ruling, the six were remanded into lawful custody.

Next hearing date

The court adjourned the case to April 27, 2026, when the accused persons are expected to reappear.

Background

The accused persons are Salim Muhammed, also known as Fariwata; Alhassan Illiasu, also known as Arab Man; Hamza Agerego, also known as Lambert or Nene Bowku; and Abdul Samed Bonsiabu Larry, also known as Touch.

The others are Fatao Ibrahim, also known as Motorway, and Abubarkar Sadique, also known as Fifty Cents.

A seventh suspect, Baba Chika, also known as Oil Money, is currently at large and being sought by the police.

The six accused persons have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely robbery, and robbery.

According to the prosecution, the suspects allegedly carried out the robbery in November 2024 when a large sum of money was being transported from the jewellery shop to a bank.

The prosecution further told the court that the accused persons allegedly used a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GN 7357-19 to execute the operation and fired several gunshots into the air during the attack.

An occupant of the vehicle transporting the money to the bank was reportedly shot in the left leg during the incident.

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