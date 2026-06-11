Afoko donates 400 bags of cement, GH¢30,000 towards completion of Volta NPP head office

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Awentami Paul Afoko, has donated 400 bags of cement and GH¢30,000 to support the completion of the party’s Volta Regional Headquarters.

The donation follows an appeal made by the Volta Regional Executives during Mr Afoko’s recent visit to the region. Through the Regional Treasurer, the executives requested assistance to pave the compound of the party’s newly constructed regional secretariat, citing concerns that rainfall regularly turned the area muddy and inaccessible.

Moved by the appeal, Mr Afoko described the facility as the most impressive NPP-owned regional headquarters in the country and pledged what he termed his “widow’s mite” towards its completion.

The donation was presented on his behalf by Mr David Apugiba, a former Hohoe Constituency Chairman, with support from the Secretary of the Council of Elders and other party stalwarts.

Receiving the items, Volta Regional Treasurer, Mr Wisdom Gakpo, expressed appreciation to Mr Afoko for the gesture. He was joined by the Volta Regional Chairman, Mr Makafui Kofi Woanyah.

“We thank Mr Awentami Paul Afoko for this timely gesture. We urge others to emulate his example as we collectively seek support to complete and maintain the party’s regional headquarters ahead of the 2028 general election,” Mr Gakpo said.

Mr Afoko, who served as NPP National Chairman between 2014 and 2015, is seeking a return to the position on a campaign platform built around what he describes as the “3Rs” — Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture.

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