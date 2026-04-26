Africa should be borderless — Zambia journalist Lillian Chipeso urges stronger intra-African unity and trade

Zambian journalist and digital content creator Lillian Chipeso has called for a “borderless” Africa, urging greater unity among African countries and stronger cooperation in trade, tourism and economic development.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Chipeso stressed that Africans share deep cultural similarities and should prioritise collaboration over division, particularly in areas of commerce and regional integration.

“I think Africa continent should be borderless, we are one people, I came here, and I told you that I don’t feel as though I am away from home. We eat the same food, it’s only that you guys here you mix your chicken, fish and everything and vegetables," she said.

"But for us, we separate them, but that doesn’t mean we are different people; we are one people. We should be working towards empowering each other, strengthening our bilateral relations and working together."

Chipeso argued that the similarities in food culture and lifestyle across African nations highlight a shared identity, reinforcing her view that the continent should operate with fewer barriers between countries.

She pointed to Ghana’s reliance on imported poultry as an example of missed opportunities for intra-African trade, suggesting that countries such as Zambia could help meet such demand if stronger economic partnerships were established within the continent.

"Look at Ghana, you are spending millions importing chicken from another part of the world when you can do the same business with countries like Zambia. Conversations like these bring light to such opportunities like these and business opportunities in terms of trade, tourism, and how we can venture together and all that.”

According to her, increased dialogue around trade and cooperation could unlock significant opportunities in agriculture, tourism and cross-border business ventures, ultimately benefiting economies across Africa.

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