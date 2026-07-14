Alleged robber mistakenly shot by accomplice hauled before court

A 19-year-old alleged robber who was accidentally shot in the thigh by his accomplice and abandoned at the Agbogba Junction Filling Station has been hauled before the Adentan Circuit Court.

The incident occurred on June 12, 2026, when Emmanuel Kwaku Amanor, also known as High Sense Price, and two accomplices allegedly attempted to rob attendants at gunpoint.

Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, the prosecutor, told the court that Amanor, a barber, conspired with Eugene Kwabena Kweisi, also known as Trouble, and Isalah Kwesi Nartey, alias Poison, to rob workers at the filling station.

Amanor has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery, while his mother, Faustina Deyon, an unemployed woman, has been charged with harbouring a criminal. Both pleaded not guilty.

Amanor, who was carried into the courtroom, was remanded into lawful custody.

Faustina was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties and ordered to report to the case investigator once every week.

The case has been adjourned to September 14, 2026, for a case management conference.

The prosecution said Amanor and his accomplices armed themselves with machetes, knives and a pump-action gun before arriving at the filling station at about 2300 hours.

According to the prosecution, Amanor ordered the complainant, Evans Keampah, a pump attendant, to surrender the day's sales. Kwesi then pointed the pump-action gun at him but accidentally discharged it, striking Amanor in the thigh.

Kwesi and Nartey allegedly fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving Amanor behind.

Witnesses alerted the police, who arrested Amanor and conveyed him to the Police Hospital for treatment.

In his caution statement, Amanor admitted conspiring with his accomplices to rob the filling station and stated that the pump-action gun belonged to him.

Police retrieved one spent cartridge and one live cartridge from the scene.

On June 17, 2026, Amanor led police to Asuboi in an attempt to arrest Kwesi and Nartey, but they were not found.

A search of Kwesi's room, conducted in the presence of Faustina, uncovered two machetes and three kitchen knives.

The prosecution said Faustina admitted that Kwesi lived with her and that she was aware of his alleged criminal activities, including the sale of narcotics.

Police also retrieved an Infinix mobile phone allegedly given to her by Kwesi from the proceeds of previous robbery activities.

Investigations further established that Faustina advised Kwesi and Nartey to flee after learning that Amanor had been shot.

Police later retrieved the unregistered Haojue 125 motorcycle allegedly used in the attempted robbery from Nartey's residence.

The prosecution said efforts are ongoing to arrest Kwesi and Nartey.

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