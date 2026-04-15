Amin Adam commissions classroom block at alma mater in Zogbeli

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Karaga and former Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, has commissioned a newly constructed one-storey classroom block at Markaziyya Islamic School in Zogbeli, describing the gesture as a personal milestone and a way of giving back to his roots.
The facility, funded as part of his support for education in the constituency, is expected to enhance teaching and learning at the school, which continues to serve as an important centre for Islamic education in the area.
Dr Amin Adam reflected on his connection to the institution, noting that it played a formative role in his early years.
He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to its development, describing the moment as deeply meaningful.
“Markaziyya is where I studied the Quran when I was a young boy, and I am happy that I am able to give back to my old school. This is a great blessing from Allah and I praise His blessed name for this honour,” he said.
He also paid tribute to the late founder of the school, offering prayers for his legacy.
“May Allah forgive Sheikh Tahir Issah, the founder of the school, for sowing the seed that has produced many great scholars and promoted the deen. Aameen,” he added.
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