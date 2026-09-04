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App launched to help Ghanaians verify prospective partners’ marital status before marriage

Source: Graphic Online  
  4 September 2026 6:20am
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A new app designed to help people verify the marital status of their prospective partners before entering into marriage has been launched in Ghana.

Named Marrify, the app was launched in Accra on August 28, 2026, in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

The application operates as a searchable digital registry designed to bring transparency to marriage administration. It pulls legal data from the Registrar-General’s Department, courts, assemblies, and the Ghana Gazette.

The initiative aims to help individuals conduct important checks before entering into marriage and avoid the emotional, financial, and legal complications that may arise when critical information about a prospective partner is not properly verified.

Beyond checking a prospective partner’s marital status, the Marrify app is a publicly searchable platform that enables the public to verify whether marriage venues, churches, pastors and Imams are duly licensed and registered to conduct marriages in Ghana.

The move is to promote greater transparency and accountability in marriage administration while helping prospective couples make more informed decisions before committing to marriage.

Promoting transparency, stronger families

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, commended Marry Right Ghana for introducing an initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and public confidence in marriage administration.

She emphasized that marriage extends beyond a legal union, highlighting its social, cultural and economic significance for individuals, children, families and communities. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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