Armwrestling: Africa’s best pullers converge in Accra for a Super Showdown

The spotlight for the followers of World and African Armwrestling will be on Accra, Ghana, as about 350 pullers representing 21 national teams from across the continent have begun arriving for the high-stakes 15th Africa Armwrestling Championship.

The event, which will be held at the beautiful Borteyman Sports Complex on May 1 & 2, brings together the continent’s most elite pullers in a bid to secure continental glory, ranking points and most importantly, a qualification to the 2027 African Games.

The championship is being held under the theme "Pulling Africa Together," emphasising the role of sports in fostering regional integration and unity among member states.

The championship has attracted a diverse field of competitors, and traditional powerhouses such as Egypt, Mali, Nigeria and South Africa have already named their full squads, signalling their intention to dominate the podium. These nations, known for their long-standing dominance in the sport, are expected to provide stiff competition for Ghana's Golden Arms.

However, this year's edition also sees the emergence of new forces in the Armwrestling arena. Strong delegations from Benin, Mauritius, Cameroon, Central Africa, Kenya, Eswatini, Burundi, Niger, Senegal, Cote D'Ivoire, and Togo will arrive in town, with sports analysts predicting that these "underdog" nations could cause significant upsets. The arrival of South Africa and Benin, in particular, adds a fresh competitive edge to the southern and West Africa representation of the tournament.

Beyond the physical competition, the organisers have placed a heavy emphasis on the "Pulling Africa Together" initiative. The theme reflects the sport’s unique requirement of two athletes locking hands, a symbolic gesture of connection and mutual respect.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), the event serves as a platform to bridge cultural gaps and strengthen the bond between African nations through fair play.

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Maame Efua Houadjeto, has expressed readiness for the showdown. "We are fully prepared to host a world-class championship that reflects the hospitality of Ghana. By bringing the continent to Accra, including our brothers from Egypt, Nigeria, and the rising stars from Benin and Mauritius, we are demonstrating that Africa is stronger when we lock hands. The theme 'Pulling Africa Together' is a call for continental development and peace. We are ready to show that Ghana remains the heartbeat of African sports and the best in hospitality."

President of Ghana and Africa Armwrestling, President Osei Asibey has commended various partners especially the Ministry of Sports & Recreation, Ghana Olympic Committee, National Sports Authority, National Petroleum Authority, National Health Insurance Authority, Bethel Logistics, Verna Water, Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited, Stanbic Bank, Kofata Motors, Royal Dach Pharmacy, IMAH Hospital, Event Factory, Awards Center, Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority for the unflinching support towards the championship.

The Borteyman complex has been fitted with international-standard Armwrestling tables and electronic systems to ensure a seamless experience. Security and medical protocols have also been heightened to accommodate the influx of international visitors and fans. COO of the Championship, Kenneth Odeng Adade, indicated.

As the competition officially kicks off, the "Golden Arms" of Ghana will be looking to leverage home-court advantage against the technical prowess of the Egyptians and the raw power of the Nigerians. With the "new forces" from Benin and South Africa also in the mix, Accra is set for an unforgettable sporting spectacle.

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