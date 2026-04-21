Politics

Asiedu Nketia, Julius Debrah tied in early NDC 2028 flagbearer race – Poll

Source: Kenneth Gyasi  
  21 April 2026 1:56pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A new nationwide survey of constituency executives within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suggests the party’s 2028 presidential race is too close to call, with Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Julius Debrah emerging as the two leading contenders in a tightly contested early race.

The poll, conducted by Africa Policy Lens and led by Dr Hayford M. Ayerakwa between April 17 and 19, sampled 2,408 constituency executives across all 276 constituencies using a structured SMS-based system.

According to the findings, Mr Asiedu Nketia polled 31.9%, narrowly ahead of Mr Debrah on 30.1%, leaving a slim gap of 1.8 percentage points.

When respondents were asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, the numbers remained similarly close. Mr Asiedu Nketia rose slightly to 32.7%, while Mr Debrah followed at 30.9%.

The results point to an early contest with no clear frontrunner, despite the race still being in its formative stages.

Image
Image

The survey also identified a second tier of possible contenders. Cassiel Ato Forson was named by 27.1% of respondents as the closest challenger, while Haruna Iddrisu also featured among names mentioned by party executives.

Beyond personalities, the report sought to understand what drives support among delegates.

Leadership experience and track record ranked highest, cited by 66.1% of respondents. Integrity and honesty followed at 56.8%, while ability to unite the party (46.8%), grassroots appeal (46.5%) and charisma (43.9%) were also seen as key factors.

Policy proposals ranked much lower at 27.9%, suggesting delegates may prioritise electability, party cohesion and leadership image over manifesto promises.

The findings come at a time when internal succession discussions are beginning quietly within the NDC, despite the next presidential election still two years away.

With no candidate yet establishing a commanding lead, party analysts say the eventual outcome may depend on coalition-building, endorsements and the ability to appeal across the party’s grassroots structures.

NDC Flagbearer Race_April PollDownload

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group