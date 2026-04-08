AU welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges sustained dialogue for lasting peace

The African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, urging sustained dialogue to ensure lasting peace and stability amid global economic challenges.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed strong support for the recent ceasefire announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan between Iran, the United States, and their allies.

Describing the agreement as “a significant step that reflects commendable leadership and a shared commitment to de-escalation,” H.E. Youssouf said, “This development aligns perfectly with the African Union’s consistent calls for restraint and the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

He praised the diplomatic efforts of key mediators, noting, “The constructive roles played by the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Türkiye, and the Arab Republic of Egypt were crucial in securing this outcome.”

Highlighting the broader impact of the conflict, H.E. Youssouf stressed, “The repercussions have been felt globally, including across Africa, where disruptions to fuel supplies have driven inflation and increased the cost of basic commodities.”

He added, “This ceasefire presents a critical opportunity to ease the suffering of populations affected both directly and indirectly.” He also emphasised that “sustained dialogue and inclusive diplomacy will be essential to consolidating these gains.”

The Chairperson expressed full support for the ongoing Islamabad Talks, urging all parties to maintain momentum for peace.

He reaffirmed, “Diplomacy and dialogue, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, remain the only viable path to resolving international crises.”

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