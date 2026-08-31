HP News 9 | National

Ayariga inspects Kejetia Market Phase II, pledges push to complete project

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  31 August 2026 11:42am
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Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has inspected the second phase of the Kejetia Market project in Kumasi as part of efforts to assess ongoing development projects under his ministry.

Mr Ayariga undertook his first working visit to Kumasi on Monday, August 31, 2026, where he inspected the project site and engaged relevant stakeholders on the progress of the Phase II development.

“During the visit, I inspected the project site and engaged with relevant stakeholders on the progress of the project, the challenges affecting its completion, and the measures required to move the project forward,” he said.

Mr Ayariga described the Kejetia Market Phase II project as “an important development for the Kumasi Metropolis” and pledged to work closely with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to address the challenges and ensure its successful completion.

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