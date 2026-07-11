Bawumia calls for unity after NPP constituency elections

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Mahamudu Bawumia

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on party members to remain united following the conclusion of the constituency executive elections, saying the party’s future success depends on collective effort.

His comments come as the NPP holds constituency executive elections on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, at 385 voting centres nationwide to elect officers who will lead the party at the grassroots level.

In a post on Facebook, Dr Bawumia congratulated candidates for offering themselves for leadership positions and praised the party’s democratic process.

“To all candidates in our constituency elections across the country, I extend my warmest wishes as you offer yourselves to serve our great New Patriotic Party and the people of Ghana.

Your willingness to lead and contribute to the progress of our party is commendable and reflects the enduring strength of our democratic tradition,” he said.

He urged members to see themselves as part of one political family regardless of the outcome of the elections and work together towards rebuilding the party.

“Let us remember that, regardless of the outcomes, we remain members of one family with a shared commitment to rebuilding and advancing our party and our beloved nation,” he said.

Dr Bawumia also encouraged elected executives and other party members to work together after the polls, stressing the need for unity and renewed commitment.

“When the elections are concluded, let us rally behind those elected and work together with renewed purpose and determination,” he added.

The call for unity comes as the NPP undertakes an internal reorganisation process following its defeat in the 2024 general elections, with the constituency elections forming part of efforts to strengthen its structures ahead of future political contests.

Some constituencies are, however, excluded from the exercise due to pending court cases and disagreements over delegates’ electoral albums.

Dr Bawumia expressed hope that the elections would strengthen the party’s cohesion and prepare it for the challenges ahead.

“May these elections strengthen our unity and position our party for the greater tasks ahead,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.