Black Stars coach to be announced by next week – Sports Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Sports Minister Kofi Adams has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association is nearing the appointment of a new head coach for the Ghana national football team, with an official announcement expected within the next few days.
Speaking on Channel One TV, Adams explained that the recruitment process is almost complete and the new coach could be unveiled before the start of next week.
“If by this weekend we don’t announce the coach, then by Monday at the latest we should be able to present our new Black Stars coach,” he said.
The minister also expressed optimism about the future of the national team, stressing that Ghana still possesses the quality needed to compete at the highest level of international football.
“We have what it takes to go very far, maybe even win the World Cup. Let’s remain hopeful,” he added.
The search for a new Black Stars coach has drawn widespread attention, with several prominent names reportedly under consideration as the Ghana FA works to rebuild the squad and restore its competitiveness on the global stage.
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