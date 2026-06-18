Black Stars: ‘I would like to start every game’ – Thomas-Asante after assist in Panama win

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 17: Brandon Thomas-Asante #10 of Ghana celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante says he understands the importance roles in football, but he would want to start as many games as possible.

The Coventry City forward came off the bench to set up Caleb Yirenkyi for the Black Stars in their opening game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday evening.

Yirenkyi's goal was the deciding moment of the game as Ghana registered their first win in seven games to pick up all three points against Panama.

Asked about his role in the game, the forward said, "I just wanted to do what I did really. I would have probably liked a goal as well but the main thing was the win."

"My style of play I'm very fortunate that a lot of times in my career even if I'm on the bench there's an opportunity to come and impact the game. Obviously I want to start every game but in my career you know that is not how football works.

“I’d like to start every game, but I know that’s not how football works. Today, my job was impact the game from the bench and I’m happy that I did that” - Brandon Thomas-Asante#JoySports pic.twitter.com/vWN7USs8zJ — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) June 18, 2026

"You have to be ready for any occasion, and today my job was to try and impact it from the bench, and I'm happy that I could contribute in some way. It's about the team performance because to go to that point at 0-0, defending solidly, having a few chances, that is what the team did before I came on, so credit to them and to Caleb for the goal."

Following his impressive outing against Panama, Thomas-Asante will be hoping he has done enough to convince head coach Carlos Queiroz ahead of the team's second game against England.

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