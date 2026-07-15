BoG Governor’s GoldBod answers: Majority shielding public from ‘honest admission’ – Gideon Boako

Member of Parliament for Tano North and Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako

The Member of Parliament for Tano North and Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has accused the Majority in Parliament of preventing the public from hearing what he described as an important admission by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana regarding the role of the Gold Purchase Programme in stabilising the cedi.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 15, Dr Boako alleged that the decision by the Majority to stop the Bank of Ghana Governor from responding to questions from the Minority on camera was deliberate and intended to prevent Ghanaians from hearing the Governor’s position on the impact of the programme introduced under the previous government.

“The only and main reason why the Majority in Parliament prevented the Bank of Ghana Governor from speaking on camera to the questions from the Minority today is that his own written responses presented to Parliament had stated that the reason for the stability of the Cedi is because of the Gold Purchase Programme introduced by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP government,” he stated.

The Tano North MP further claimed that the Majority did not want the public to hear what he described as the Governor’s “honest admission” about the programme’s contribution to the country’s economic stability.

“They don’t want the public to hear this honest admission from the Governor. The God of Bawumia is alive,” Dr Boako added.

The comments follow the appearance of the Bank of Ghana Governor before Parliament’s Finance Committee, where issues relating to the economy, including the performance of the cedi and measures to strengthen foreign exchange reserves, were discussed.

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