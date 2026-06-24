Bosnia knocks out Qatar to boost World Cup last 32 hopes

Bosnia-Herzegovina boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time by defeating Qatar in their final Group B fixture.

They finished level on four points with Canada, but had to settle for third place on goal difference to the co-hosts.

That meant they missed out on automatic qualification for the last 32 but could still progress as one of the eight best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Temperatures touched 29 °C in Seattle on Wednesday, but Bosnia began with intent as Ermedin Demirovic and Ivan Sunjic forced Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada into sprawling saves from distance within three minutes.

It was through another effort from range that Sergej Barbarez's side broke the deadlock in the 29th minute as 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic drifted past two Qatari defenders before unleashing a thunderous right-footed strike past Abunada.

The Bosnian supporters, who were out in force, were elated as their 40-year-old captain Edin Dzeko, making his 150th appearance for the country, played a key role in their side's second goal six minutes later.

His volleyed effort struck defender Sultan Al Brake to sneak in past Abunada, who was credited with an unlucky own goal.

Dzeko, who holds the record for most goals and appearances for Bosnia, almost made it 3-0 four minutes later, but his low drive hit the post after bursting clear.

Qatar, though, had their chances and captain Hassan Al-Haydos gave them hope when he bundled in a cross from Edmilson Jr to halve the deficit three minutes from break.

The Asian champions finished the half strongly as Pedro Miguel also struck the post after being played through by Akram Afif.

Afif also brushed the side-netting early in the second half as Qatar posed a threat on counter-attacks, although the Maroons lacked a cutting edge, despite sending on prolific scorer Almoez Ali for the final 20 minutes.

Bosnia defended well and wrapped up the victory in the 80th minute when Ermin Mahmic came of the bench to score for the second successive game as he slotted past Abunada after latching on to a loose ball following a scramble in the Qatar box.

It was only Bosnia's second win in the World Cup, following a 3-1 victory over Iran in their debut campaign in 2014.

While their four-point tally should be enough for a place in the next round, they must wait on the outcome of other ties to confirm their fate, while Qatar finished bottom of the group on one point.

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