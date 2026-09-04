Boy, 12, dies after car hit by train

Audio By Carbonatix
A 12-year-old boy has died after a car was hit by a train at a level crossing in County Mayo.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a train and a car in Kiltybo near Ballyhaunis at about 20:45 local time on Thursday.
A passenger in the car, a 12-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a man in his late 40s, was taken by ambulance for hospital treatment but his injuries are not life-threatening.
All passengers on the train safely disembarked.
A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and the road remains closed.
The Coroner has been notified and the boy has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.
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