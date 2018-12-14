Fuel prices to reduce further from next week

Fuel prices to reduce further from next week
Source: Joy Business
Date: 14-12-2018 Time: 07:12:07:am

Joy Business is forecasting that petroleum prices will witness another significant reduction from next week.

Based on our calculations, petrol would go down by almost 4.84 per cent per litre, while, diesel should be reduced by 5.37 per cent.

LPG may go down by 4 .61 per cent per kilogram.

Why the reduction? 

We understand the reduction will be influenced a fairly stable Ghana cedi as well as a favourable outlook and what some are describing at “over” supply of crude oil on the international market -- which has an impact on the price of petroleum products.

Some industry watchers are also saying, OPEC’s indecision and a heavy backwardation in the market will drive down prices further.

The expected reduction possibly from next week is in line with the bi-weekly review in prices of petroleum products.

A trend analysis of prices show  that over the past three months the amount paid for fuel has witnessed some significant reduction. 

How the reduction could affect you

Based Joy Business’ calculations, a gallon petrol and diesel would go for 21.24 pesewas, this should represent a 1 cedi 2 pesewas.   

So based on this new prices , if you were spending, about  112.05 Ghana cedis for five working days you have made  savings of 6 cedis with  your new budget of 106.02 Ghana cedis.

This is our projection and it remains to be seen whether the over 100 oil marking firms will from Sunday reduce fuel prices based on the stated market conditions.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man charged for allegedly shooting, paralysing wife
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears

Latest Stories

Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 
Solskjaer in running for Man Utd caretaker manager role

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems