Top Chinese retailers slash iPhone prices

Two major Chinese retailers have slashed prices on Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones, an unusual move that underscores how demand for the marquee device is flagging in the world’s largest smartphone market.
Top chain Suning Commerce Group Ltd. promoted a 128GB iPhone XR for 5,799 yuan ($860) on Friday, 17 percent cheaper than the price on Apple’s own website. JD.com, China’s largest online electronics retailer, was offering the same model for 6,099 yuan, which is 900 yuan cheaper than the official price.
Apple discourages retailers from discounting iPhones and such reductions are rare so soon after their release, with the lower prices coming just four months after the models were unveiled.
The price cuts come about a week after Apple lowered its revenue outlook for the first time in almost two decades, citing weaker demand in China. That in turn stoked concerns not just about the health of the consumer electronics market but also a faster-than-expected slowdown of the world’s second-largest economy.
“Such a huge price cut at this time, a non-shopping festival period, seems unusual,” said Jia Mo, an analyst with Canalys. The price cuts likely came from distributors of Apple products, which Canalys estimates sells a quarter of all iPhones in China. “It could be the distributors want to promote their iPhone stock during the Chinese New Year shopping season.”
An Apple spokeswoman didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Apple’s iPhones have failed to excite Chinese consumers because of their lofty price tags and stiff competition from the likes of Huawei Technologies Co. The iPhone XR in particular, the cheapest of Apple’s latest line-up, is thought to have fallen flat with consumers.
“Cutting the price of devices so soon could hurt Apple’s premium brand image,” Jia said. “It would also hurt core users that just bought these devices at the original prices.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Workers of Heritage, Premium Banks given three-month contract
- Is it time to give up on the World Bank?
- GOIL ends Efie Ne Fie promotion
- Top Chinese retailers slash iPhone prices
- The World Bank and IMF are necessary evils - Sierra Leone president
- VIDEO: Pension funds; a source of growth or peril?
- U.S. oil exports to Asia set to rise in Q2 of 2019
- Banks write-off GH¢1.1 billion as bad debt
- Aker Energy makes successful appraisal of Pecan 4A field offshore Ghana
- World Bank cuts oil price forecast to $67 in 2019-2020
- MTN foundation to close entries for Heroes of Change Season 5
- Modify new terminal 3 of KIA – Kofi Adda to GACL
- Ghana’s home-based carrier to be operational Q2 of 2019
- AGI calls for early release of $1bn industrial support
- Gov’t to issue GHc11.25 bn debt securities