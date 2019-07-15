PZ Cussons launches season 2 of Baby Moments Competition

Share

The launch of the PZ Cussons baby moment competition

PZ Cussons Ghana has launched the second edition of Cussons Baby Moments Competition in Accra with a prize package of GH¢10,000 for the ultimate winner.

The contest which is aimed at enhancing a great bond between mothers and their babies also seeks to provide some fun times for families.

Speaking to JoyBusiness at the event, Business Unit Director of PZ Cussons Ghana, David Afflu, is hopeful this competition will go a long way to impact positively on the brand’s market share.

“Digitally there are certain KPIs which will be measured which will confirm to us that there’s been an improvement in our engagement with our consumers and more people are consuming the brand in terms of the target market,” he said.

Mr Afflu added, “We have to ensure that the product is well distributed, we have to ensure that it is well priced, we have to ensure the margins are right and there will be other promotions during the year.”

Category Manager, Personal Care at PZ Cussons, Marian Boateng, says her outfit is targeting more than last year’s entry which was over 500.

The entry period has been stretched from five weeks last year to eight weeks this year. She says the second edition has seen some addition as an improvement on last year’s competition.

“What we are doing differently this year, is we just don’t want to give one person the 10,000 and that’s it; we understand that there are many underprivileged children out there, there are many mothers needing out there so we give the winner the opportunity to pick a Children’s Charity Home of their choice so that Cussons Baby as a brand can donate to that charity or a children’s ward of their choice.”

The competition seeks to draw parents closer to their babies to establish an early bond among them.

Father of the winner of the maiden edition, Eugene Parker, has urged parents to take part in this year’s competition describing it as ‘fair.’

“I think it is clear; there is no partiality in this competition, it’s fair because we don’t know any of these Cusson's people, we just voted and we won,” he said.

PZ Cussons says it has arranged with professional photographers to provide free photography sessions at various malls for parents for best shots for their babies.

These malls include; Accra Mall, Achimota Mall, the Junction Mall, Kumasi Mall, among others.

All that a parent needs to do is to take a picture of his or her baby with Cusson's baby product displayed in the shot and upload on the brand’s website to stand a chance of winning.

The launch which took place at the Legon City Mall saw a number of parents especially mothers with their babies participate amidst playing area for the kids.

Other promos

PZ Cussons says plans are far advanced for the brand to introduce other promotions as leverage to meet customer’s expectations.

Some of these include the Baby Shower contest, Display-and-win with retailers, among others.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Ghana has been in existence in the Ghanaian Market for several decades with various household products in categories ranging from nutrition, home care, baby care and personal care.