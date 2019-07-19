istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Electric car models to triple in Europe by 2021

Electric car models to triple in Europe by 2021
Source: BBC.COM
Date: 19-07-2019 Time: 12:07:34:pm
Share

The number of electric car models available to consumers in Europe is expected to triple by 2021, says a European environmental lobby group.

The uptake of electric cars has been stalling, blamed on a lack of charging infrastructure and higher prices.

Latest data shows carmakers will offer 214 electric car models in 2021, up from 60 models at the end of 2018.

More affordable options could see consumers switch from petrol and diesel cars sooner than anticipated.

Analysis by the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), based on data by research firm IHS Markit, suggests that car manufacturers are now ready to embrace car electrification.

In 2021, carmakers are forecast to bring 92 fully electric models and 118 plug-in hybrid models to market.

If they stick to these plans, 22% of vehicles produced could have a plug by 2025, which would enable manufacturers to easily meet the EU's car CO2 emissions target of 95g/km by 2025.

The biggest electric car production plants will be in Germany, France, Spain and Italy, the data shows. Some 16 large-scale lithium-ion battery cell plants are confirmed or due to begin operations in Europe by 2023.


"Thanks to the EU car CO2 standards, Europe is about to see a wave of new, longer range, and more affordable electric cars hit the market," said Lucien Mathieu, a transport and e-mobility analyst at T&E.

"That is good news, but the job is not yet done. We need governments to help roll out electric vehicle charging at home and at work, and we need changes to car taxation to make electric cars even more attractive than polluting diesel, petrol or poor plug-in hybrid vehicles."

Even luxury sports carmakers are jumping on to the electric bandwagon.

This week, Lotus, owned by Chinese firm Geely, unveiled a £2m all-electric "hypercar" - the Evija - capable of more than 200mph (322km/h).

And in March, Automobili Pininfarina launched a similarly-priced electric hypercar - the Battista.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
NDC chair leaves post to contest Keta seat
Left to rot $2.6m Hyundai Galloper sold for $344,000
Freddie Blay hosts NPP loyal ladies at his residence
Creative Arts Council, media pay courtesy call on Ghana Embassy in Spain


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Advocacy group applauds NaCCA boss
Germany, Norway support KAIPTC’s maiden Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum
BoG keeps policy rate at 16%
Ramaphosa 'deliberately' misled parliament - Public Protector
Gov't reiterates commitment to protecting journalists
Left to rot $2.6m Hyundai Galloper sold for $344,000
Parliament: Sports Minister summoned to explain poor AFCON showing
Anti-GMO groups to call foreign witnesses in GMO court case  

MOST POPULAR
Miss Ghana winners trend after being labelled "ugly"
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Bagbin, 4 other NDC MPs to leave Parliament
Kagame – The tallest president in Africa is the shortest in his family

LIFESTYLE
Fashion Friday: African fashion at tipping point if trade agreement delivers
ODD NEWS
Indian man hasn’t cut or washed his hair in 40 years
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Inlaks adjudged 2019 Banking Technology Solutions Provider
OBITUARY
Mrs. Henrietta Afia Konadu Okyere-Twum
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit