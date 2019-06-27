We welcome innovation in waste management, water safety – Cecilia Dapaah

We welcome innovation in waste management, water safety – Cecilia Dapaah
Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 27-06-2019 Time: 08:06:38:am
Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has hinted of more investments in Ghana’s water and waste management systems. 

Speaking at the Water Africa and West Africa Building and Construction exhibition, she explained the government’s preparedness to support innovative methods and products.

“We are supporting this project which aims at helping civil engineering and housing project providers in West Africa to take into consideration new materials and machinery being used in the construction of water systems. Innovation is all we are looking for,” she said.

The organizer of the event and Managing director of ACE Event Management, Tracey Nolan-Shaw, says international sanitation experts are exploring ways of channelling investments to Ghana’s waste management.

According to her, “sanitation explained much success has been made in Ghana to deal with waste management and clean water”. She, therefore, asked the government to ensure all initiatives to improve sanitation is complete

The government has been a big supporter of this event since its beginnings in the 1990s and has always offered enthusiastic ministerial support, particularly with the programme of seminars that accompanies the trade exhibition. Organizers ACE Event Management will be looking back over 25 years working in Ghana, beginning with the company’s first event at the Labadi Beach Hotel in April 1994.

The event aims “to create a two-way flow of information for visitors and participants which will help them to analyse their sector needs more precisely and set in place the necessary steps for expansion and improvement in these important areas,” according to Mrs Nolan-Shaw.

This year, countries represented among the 70-plus exhibitors include: Austria, Belgium, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, India, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, South Africa, Switzerland, UAE, UK and USA.


The Water Africa and West Africa Building and Construction event is sponsored by Interplast, Incor, Ingreen, Everlast, Inesfly Africa, Polytank, Global Communities – YIEDIE Project, Schneider Electric, Enclave, Security Warehouse Limited and Herrenknecht and Joy FM as media partner.
 


