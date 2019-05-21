ENGIE to operate, maintain one of the largest data centers in West Africa

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 21-05-2019 Time: 09:05:19:am
ENGIE has been selected for the operation and maintenance of the Orange Services Group's data center in Abidjan, for a five-year contract that will start early June 2019.

This datacenter of the latest generation, built by the Orange Service Group (GOS), is one of the few datacenters existing in West Africa complying with the Level IV classification.

According to this classification, it has the required redundancies to ensure continuity of service in all circumstances. It received the ward of Best Data Center from Africa at the 2017 “Datacloud Congress” in Monaco.

The perimeter of the contract includes preventive maintenance of the multi-technical lots of the datacenter buildings, including the electrical substations, high voltage, cooling and air conditioning, Central Management Technology, fire alarm systems, security and control, video surveillance and access control.

This contract demonstrates ENGIE's ambition to accelerate its development in energy services in West and Central Africa and to become one of the leaders in energy efficiency, installation and maintenance services in Africa.

Built on the Free Zone of Grand-Bassam, located 40 km from Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d'Ivoire, the building has a floor area of 1 450 m² including a 420 m² computer room.

This next-generation datacenter has a power capacity of 1.3 MW and a design which is oriented towards reliability and energy optimization of data storage.

The center represents a strategic infrastructure for Orange in West Africa and primarily hosts Orange's service platforms of its Middle East – Africa subsidiaries but it is also a colocation space for BtoB customers’ needs in this region. 


