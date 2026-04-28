Carlos Queiroz will be paid less than $100,000 a month – Sports Minister

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The Minister of Sports and Recreation has revealed that new Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz's monthly salary will not be up to $100,000.
There have been several reports that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) offered to pay $100,000 to the Portuguese coach, the Minister has denied such reports.
While he has denied the reported amount, he stated the actual amount he will be paid monthly will be revealed in the coming days.
"We needed a coach who is ready to take the team because we know the World Cup is just around the corner...whether local or foreign, the coach must be ready," Adams said on Asempa FM.
"The condition we agreed was that we were going for a short-term contract, maximum four months, for the period of the World Cup, but the performance would determine any further agreement."
“We are not paying him $100,000.”— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) April 28, 2026
Sports Minister Kofi Adams denies claims that Carlos Queiroz is receiving $100,000 per month as salary.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/nbn3vJr3F0
Quizzed on the salary of the coach, he added, "We are not paying him $100,000. We are not paying him up to that amount at all."
"I will check the figures, because we have not finalised and signed the full contract and everything, so I cannot give the exact figure, but it's not up $100,000."
Queiroz was unveiled last week following his arrival in Ghana on Wednesday, April 22.
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