Football | National

Carlos Queiroz will be paid less than $100,000 a month – Sports Minister

Source: Joy Sports   
  28 April 2026 5:47pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister of Sports and Recreation has revealed that new Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz's monthly salary will not be up to $100,000.

There have been several reports that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) offered to pay $100,000 to the Portuguese coach, the Minister has denied such reports.

While he has denied the reported amount, he stated the actual amount he will be paid monthly will be revealed in the coming days.

"We needed a coach who is ready to take the team because we know the World Cup is just around the corner...whether local or foreign, the coach must be ready," Adams said on Asempa FM.

"The condition we agreed was that we were going for a short-term contract, maximum four months, for the period of the World Cup, but the performance would determine any further agreement."

Quizzed on the salary of the coach, he added, "We are not paying him $100,000. We are not paying him up to that amount at all."

"I will check the figures, because we have not finalised and signed the full contract and everything, so I cannot give the exact figure, but it's not up $100,000."

Queiroz was unveiled last week following his arrival in Ghana on Wednesday, April 22.

https://www.youtube.com/live/QVis_UxJrOc?si=zLEt4-OA32BB5aba

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group