Character, not concrete, is the greatest infrastructure a nation can build – Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has said the greatest infrastructure any nation can build is the character of its people.

He said corruption could not be effectively tackled through legal sanctions alone because it was fundamentally a moral deficiency that required strong moral and cultural values to address.

Mr Bagbin made the remarks last Thursday at the National Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region.

The conference, on the theme "Moral Vision and National Development," brought together leaders from government, the judiciary, traditional authorities, the religious community, academia, and other sectors to discuss ethical leadership, responsible citizenship, and sustainable national development.

Moral foundation

Presenting his five-point reflections, Mr Bagbin said development without morality created prosperity without peace.

He said the destiny of a nation changed for the better when integrity became its foundation.

Describing the conference as a call to action, he urged Ghanaians to raise children who valued truth, nurture public servants who placed service above self-interest, encourage business leaders to pursue ethical enterprise, and support political leaders who put national interest ahead of partisan considerations.

The Speaker commended the Church of Pentecost for its contribution to national development.

"Let us rebuild trust. If we do that, investments will grow. If we restore integrity, our institutions will flourish," he said, adding that a strong moral vision would make sustainable national development a reality.

National renewal

Mr Bagbin described the conference as the beginning of a national renewal centred on values, leadership and hope.

"We cannot reset Ghana if we have not reset ourselves. Government leaders must first reset themselves before they can reset Ghana," he said.

He urged the current generation to choose character over convenience and selfless service over selfishness.

Shared responsibility

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the church's vision for the conference had been pursued consistently since the inaugural event in 2022, followed by a second edition in 2024.

He commended the Church for championing an initiative which, he said, should ordinarily have been led by the state.

Mr Ibrahim also expressed concern about the country's moral decline, saying it had worsened over the years, including within the education sector.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, said the conference reflected the Church's conviction that it was called not only to proclaim salvation but also to contribute meaningfully to national transformation.

"We seek to transform every sphere of society with the values and principles of the Kingdom of God," he said.

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