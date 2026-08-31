Music

Cheating doesn’t mean anything – Seun Kuti says he won’t leave wife

Source: Daily Post  
  31 August 2026 4:01am
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Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has said he would not leave his wife if she cheats on him, insisting that infidelity “doesn’t mean anything” in a relationship.

Kuti made the statement while discussing marriage and the way couples respond to cheating.

“If my wife cheats on me, I won’t leave her because it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

The singer also criticised what he described as the reaction of some African men to infidelity, saying cheating can occur within relationships.

“African men are forming as if cheating isn’t a normal thing in a relationship,” Kuti said.

Kuti also spoke about who would have access to his properties, naming his sister’s child as the person he considers his “real blood”.

“The only person that can have access to my properties is my sister’s child because that’s the real blood,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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