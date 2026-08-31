Cheating doesn’t mean anything – Seun Kuti says he won’t leave wife

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has said he would not leave his wife if she cheats on him, insisting that infidelity “doesn’t mean anything” in a relationship.
Kuti made the statement while discussing marriage and the way couples respond to cheating.
“If my wife cheats on me, I won’t leave her because it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.
The singer also criticised what he described as the reaction of some African men to infidelity, saying cheating can occur within relationships.
“African men are forming as if cheating isn’t a normal thing in a relationship,” Kuti said.
Kuti also spoke about who would have access to his properties, naming his sister’s child as the person he considers his “real blood”.
“The only person that can have access to my properties is my sister’s child because that’s the real blood,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Fuel prices set to rise again from Sept 1; petrol could hit GH¢16.21 – COPEC
2 hours
-
REGSEC restricts Akwasidae celebrations in Denkyira amid security concerns
2 hours
-
Eric Adjei distributes free fertiliser to farmers in Jaman North
2 hours
-
Akufo-Addo urges NPP factions to unite behind Bawumia for 2028 victory
2 hours
-
NDC mourns Western Regional Elections Director Papa Assan
2 hours
-
Minerals Commission warns against fake job recruitment schemes
2 hours
-
10 recruits dismissed for defying phone ban – Interior Minister
2 hours
-
IEAG commends GoldBod, BoG for improving forex stability
3 hours
-
Bawumia donates GH¢50,000 to St Jude Catholic Church at Weija
3 hours
-
Mahama calls for faster mobilisation of AU Peace Fund resources
3 hours
-
Improved roads bring new vehicle options to Tumu-Bolga, Tumu-Tamale, Tumu-Wa routes
3 hours
-
Cedi records 7.9% depreciation against US dollar in first half of 2026
3 hours
-
GIS launches operation on anti-human trafficking and exploitative street begging
3 hours
-
Awutu-Senya District Assembly organises clean-up ahead of Awubia Festival
3 hours
-
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang receives Democracy Cup
3 hours