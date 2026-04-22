Chief of Staff participates in Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme to strengthen government delivery

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, is taking part in a Ministerial Leadership Programme at Harvard University, a high-level forum that brings together senior government officials from across the world to strengthen public sector delivery and coordination.
The programme, organised in partnership with Big Win Philanthropy, focuses on practical approaches to improving the implementation of national priority programmes, with particular emphasis on results, accountability, and cross-government coordination.
It features a high-level group of global resource persons and faculty, including former heads of state, senior United Nations officials, former ministers, and experienced public sector leaders who share practical insights on strengthening delivery systems.
Participation in the programme is by invitation, and Julius Debrah joins a carefully selected cohort of senior public officials from different countries convened for this year’s programme.
Attendance at the programme is fully sponsored by the organisers.
Ghana’s engagement in the programme reflects ongoing efforts at the centre of government to enhance the delivery of key national priorities.
The Office of the Chief of Staff remains committed to strengthening delivery systems across government to ensure that priority programmes translate into tangible results for citizens.
Mr. Julius Debrah is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, 23rd April, 2026.
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