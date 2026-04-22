Art & Design | National

Chief of Staff participates in Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme to strengthen government delivery

  22 April 2026 6:06pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, is taking part in a Ministerial Leadership Programme at Harvard University, a high-level forum that brings together senior government officials from across the world to strengthen public sector delivery and coordination.

The programme, organised in partnership with Big Win Philanthropy, focuses on practical approaches to improving the implementation of national priority programmes, with particular emphasis on results, accountability, and cross-government coordination.

It features a high-level group of global resource persons and faculty, including former heads of state, senior United Nations officials, former ministers, and experienced public sector leaders who share practical insights on strengthening delivery systems.

Participation in the programme is by invitation, and Julius Debrah joins a carefully selected cohort of senior public officials from different countries convened for this year’s programme.

Attendance at the programme is fully sponsored by the organisers.

Ghana’s engagement in the programme reflects ongoing efforts at the centre of government to enhance the delivery of key national priorities.

The Office of the Chief of Staff remains committed to strengthening delivery systems across government to ensure that priority programmes translate into tangible results for citizens.

Mr. Julius Debrah is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, 23rd April, 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group