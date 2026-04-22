Court pauses Boateng Adjei trial pending ruling on OSP’s prosecutorial authority

Proceedings in the criminal case involving former Public Procurement Authority Chief Executive, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, have been adjourned to June 17, 2026, after his lawyers challenged the prosecutorial authority of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The OSP, in a statement updating the public on the case titled The Republic v. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, said defence counsel raised an objection in court based on a recent High Court ruling, which reportedly held that the anti-corruption office does not have prosecutorial powers.

“Today in court, counsel for Adjenim Boateng Adjei raised an objection citing a High Court ruling which held that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) does not have prosecutorial powers,” the statement said.

According to the OSP, the trial court subsequently adjourned the matter pending the outcome of an application filed by the prosecution seeking a stay of execution of the High Court decision while an appeal is pursued.

“The court adjourned proceedings to 17 June 2026, pending the determination of the OSP’s application for a stay of execution, pending appeal,” the statement added.

Mr Boateng Adjei, a former head of the Public Procurement Authority, has previously faced investigations linked to allegations of corruption and abuse of office during his tenure. His case has drawn national attention following the widely publicised “contracts for sale” controversy.

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