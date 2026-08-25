Democracy Cup trophy tour reaches Police Headquarters, NCCE ahead of Kotoko-Hearts clash

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The Democracy Cup trophy has made stops at the National Police Headquarters and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as organisers step up preparations for Friday’s clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.
The trophy tour forms part of Parliament’s stakeholder engagement ahead of the third edition of the Democracy Cup.
A delegation led by Clerk to Parliament Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror presented the trophy to Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the Police Command, while extending an invitation to the event.
Tetteh Yohuno assured Parliament of the Ghana Police Service’s full participation and commitment to providing security for the fixture.
“Considering other options, democracy is the best. That is why we, the security services, are giving our support to Ghanaians to uphold this democracy for Mother Ghana, for this generation and generations yet to come.
“We are ready to be behind and beside you [throughout the event], and we are ready to uphold the democracy that we have all these years.”
The delegation later visited the NCCE’s head office at Ridge, where the trophy was presented to Chairperson Kathleen Addy and her staff.
Addy commended Parliament for using football as a platform to promote and consolidate Ghana’s democratic gains.
“We can't talk about today in this exercise without giving due honour and regard to the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Bagbin, for this wonderful initiative that he has single-handedly championed, together with his supporters, to make it a big thing in the social calendar and the democratic calendar of our country.
“I know that as Ghanaians, it's very easy to take democracy for granted because it has served us so well for so long. We've forgotten how to live outside of it and forgotten how difficult it can be outside of the democracy we take for granted.
“Also because, of course, like every system, it has its faults and maybe has not delivered everything to perfection the way we expected. But somehow, we all know that without democracy, things will be much worse.”
The Democracy Cup will see arch-rivals Kotoko and Hearts renew their rivalry on Friday, with both clubs seeking bragging rights.
Kotoko won the inaugural edition, while Hearts are the defending champions after beating Great Olympics last year.
The main fixture will be preceded by a series of curtain-raisers, including a Parliamentary XI against a Judiciary XI.
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