Deputy Transport Minister backs Yellow Line traffic initiative

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has pledged support for a new private-sector-driven traffic management initiative following a high-level meeting with officials of Yellow Line Traffic Management.

The meeting, led by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, King Cyrus Wuaku, provided an opportunity for the firm to present its vision for improving traffic flow and road efficiency across the country. The engagement forms part of broader efforts to introduce innovative, locally driven solutions to Ghana’s persistent traffic challenges, particularly in major urban centres.

Receiving the delegation, the Deputy Minister expressed optimism about the initiative, describing it as timely and aligned with Ghana’s development needs. She commended the leadership of Yellow Line Traffic Management for what she described as a forward-thinking approach to addressing congestion and inefficiencies on the nation’s roads.

According to her, such interventions represent the type of innovation needed to modernise transport systems and improve productivity. She further assured the team of her readiness to support the initiative, emphasising the government’s willingness to collaborate with credible private entities committed to national development.

Chief Executive Officer King Cyrus Wuaku outlined the core objectives of the initiative, stating that it is designed to deliver efficient, reliable and technology-driven traffic management solutions nationwide.

He explained that the company’s model focuses on reducing congestion, improving road safety and enhancing commuter experience through structured traffic systems and strategic interventions. He added that the initiative aims not only to ease movement but also to improve economic productivity by reducing time lost in traffic.

“Our goal is to deliver the very best in traffic management in Ghana. We are committed to implementing systems that are efficient, sustainable, and beneficial to all road users,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Co-Partner and Board Chairman of the firm, Charles Kwesi Hutchison, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to national development.

He noted that the firm has invested significant expertise into developing systems that meet international standards while addressing local realities.

“We have the interest of Ghanaians at heart, and that is why we are determined to deliver the best in traffic management. Our approach combines innovation with practicality to ensure lasting impact,” he stated.

The engagement marks a significant step towards possible collaboration between the government and the private sector in addressing traffic-related challenges, which continue to affect productivity and quality of life in many parts of the country.

With growing support from key stakeholders, the Yellow Line Traffic Management initiative could play an important role in shaping the future of urban mobility in Ghana, offering a pathway towards safer, more organised and efficient road networks.

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