Dr Mensah Market flooded after downpour in Kumasi

The popular Dr Mensah Market in the Kumasi metropolis got flooded on Easter Monday, following a downpour displacing several traders.

The rainfall, which lasted less than two hours, left many residents stranded, disrupted business activities and caused significant distress among traders and commuters.

Large quantities of plastic waste, previously trapped in drains, were washed out during the downpour, exposing poor sanitation conditions in the area and raising environmental concerns.

The flooding has largely been attributed to choked drains filled with plastic waste, which obstructed the free flow of water.

The situation worsened as many “pragia” tricycles were unable to navigate the flooded roads, compounding transportation challenges.

Speaking to Adom News, a commuter expressed frustration, noting that Kumasi should not experience such flooding as a result of poor sanitation.

“Authorities must act swiftly to address this situation. If Kumasi continues to flood after every downpour, then there is no justification for the National Sanitation Day,” he lamented.

Residents are calling on the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to strictly enforce sanitation laws to curb indiscriminate waste disposal and prevent future occurrences.

Many traders and commuters spent their Easter Monday evening stranded following flooding triggered by less than two hours of rainfall.

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