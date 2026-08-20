ECG announces eight-hour power outage in Ashanti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power outage in several communities across the Ashanti Region as part of maintenance works intended to improve electricity service delivery.
According to a post shared on Facebook on Thursday, August 20, the exercise is scheduled for Sunday, August 23, and will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with customers in the affected locations expected to experience a temporary interruption in power supply.
ECG said the maintenance forms part of measures to improve the reliability and performance of its electricity distribution network.
The planned outage will affect a wide range of communities and facilities, including Kronom Cement, Boussie, Asuofua, Heman, Amoaman, Adankwame, Adugyama, Nketiah, Kokote, Abira, Namong, Barekese Headworks, and Akyease Booster Station.
Other affected areas are Offinso, KCG, Ahenkro, Kodie, Apagya, Aduamoah, Denase, Akom, Mowire, Amoako, Boamang, Tetrem, Afari, Seidi, Whiwu-Besease, Kontomire, Nnerebehi, Mankranso, Boatengkrom, Bonkwaso and Atwima Agogo.
The outage will also cover Mfensi, Kunsu, Sepaase, Nkwawie, Mpasetia, Maakro, Abakomade, Tanoso, Pokukrom, Abuakwa, Kasapreko, Asonomaso, Atwima Koforidua, Tabre, Ntensere and 4BN.
Customers in Owabi, Nyankyerenease, Akropong, Kwadaso, Kokoso, Ohwim, Amfram, Bohyen, Bantama, Aprebo, Bronikrom, Asuoyeboah, Bokankye, Esaase and surrounding areas will also be affected.
ECG said the maintenance works are being undertaken to support improved service delivery and the efficient operation of its distribution network.
The company has apologised to customers for the inconvenience the exercise may cause and appealed for their understanding and cooperation as the works are carried out.
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