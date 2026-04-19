ECG Eastern Region earns multiple awards

The Eastern Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has earned multiple awards in recognition of its operational efficiency at a recent Strategic Summit held in Accra.

The region emerged as the Second Overall Best Region nationwide, sweeping a total of eight awards, made up of five special awards and three regular awards.

Mr Emmanuel Appoe, General Manager of the Eastern Regional Office, commended the company’s Head Office for recognising the region’s performance, describing the acknowledgement as a significant morale booster.

Speaking at a media briefing at the ECG durbar hall in Koforidua, Mr Appoe said the recognition ensured that regional successes were aligned with the company’s overall strategic direction.

Breaking down the awards, he said the Akim Oda District received the Managing Director’s Special Award for exceptional performance, while the Kibi District was adjudged the Second Best District nationwide.

The Nkawkaw District won the award for Best Revenue Performance, and the Akwatia District was recognised as the Most Improved District.

In addition, the Kibi, Begoro and Mpraeso districts were honoured in the category of Best Performing Districts.

Reviewing the region’s performance in 2025, Mr Appoe said more than 7.4 million Ghana cedis was invested to improve power stability across the Eastern Region.

The investment, he said, included the installation of eight new transformers in high‑demand areas, the upgrading of five existing transformers, and the completion of 40 network improvement and extension projects.

On revenue protection, he disclosed that the company recovered over 1.5 million Ghana cedis from power theft and illegal connections, including meter bypassing and tampering, through intensified monitoring and enforcement exercises.

Mr Appoe assured customers of the region’s commitment to maintaining and improving operational standards and urged electricity consumers to pay their bills promptly and avoid illegal practices that undermine service delivery.

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