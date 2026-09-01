Regional

Effutu MCE, Gomoa Central DCE appeal for calm after deadly New Winneba attack

Source: Kofi Adjei  
  1 September 2026 8:37pm
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The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effutu, Rev. Arthur Mensah, and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central, Hackman Aidoo, have appealed for calm following a violent attack at New Winneba in the Central Region.

Three people have been confirmed dead, while 19 others sustained various degrees of injury after a group reportedly numbering about 300 people from four Gomoa communities allegedly attacked residents of New Winneba and a police officer at the Effutu North District Police Command.

The incident has heightened tensions in the area, with fears of possible reprisal attacks.

Speaking to the media after visiting the injured at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Rev. Arthur Mensah said several of the victims suffered gunshot wounds.

He assured the victims and their families that the Effutu Municipal Assembly would take responsibility for settling their medical bills.

Rev. Mensah urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies as efforts are made to restore peace.

For his part, the Gomoa Central DCE, Hackman Aidoo, said measures were being put in place to prevent any retaliatory attacks and contain the situation.

He called on residents on both sides to exercise restraint and allow the security agencies to handle the matter to prevent further loss of lives and property.

Security personnel have been deployed to the affected communities to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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