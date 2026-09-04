‘I have gone through a lot these past 2 days’ – A-Plus reveals after New Winneba violence

Audio By Carbonatix
Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus says he has endured significant pressure over the past two days following the violent clashes at New Winneba that resulted in several deaths and injuries.
Speaking during a joint Facebook address with Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin, A-Plus said the intense pressure stemmed from growing expectations for leaders to intervene and help address concerns over justice and the long-standing tensions in the area.
“I have gone through a lot these past two days. It is all part of it. There came a time when the pressure was intense because the things people are supposed to be doing, they aren’t doing,” he said.
He added that leaders must sometimes take the initiative to resolve problems, particularly when residents believe the justice they deserve is not being delivered.
A-Plus said his position as a leader means he has a responsibility to be available to people who look to him for support. “I have become one person I have to be there for a lot of people, so there is a lot of pressure,” he said.
He stressed that with himself and Afenyo-Markin serving as leaders in the area, they must work together to address the tensions that have existed between the communities for years and find a lasting solution.
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