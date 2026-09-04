Eighth suspect arrested over fatal New Winneba violence

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the alleged killing of a man identified as Abeiku during violent clashes between residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom and New Winneba in the Central Region.

The latest arrest, made on Thursday, September 3, 2026, brings the number of suspects apprehended in connection with the incident to eight.

The suspect was arrested following a police operation led by Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus.

Footage of the arrest showed the suspect in handcuffs at a police station, with two men standing nearby as A-Plus confronted him over the alleged killing.

The suspect denied the allegation, insisting that he was not responsible for Abeiku’s death.

Addressing him, A-Plus said the arrest demonstrated that those allegedly involved in the violence would be pursued.

“You see, we have caught you. Tell the boys down there that in Accra I am the mafia boss. I told you that I would catch you. You see where you ran from? You killed Abeiku and came here? You see, I came to catch you.”

He also warned other young people allegedly involved in the violence to take the arrest as a lesson.

“Accra, we are the caretakers. This should be a lesson to all the boys,” he said.

Three killed, 17 injured

The latest arrest follows a violent confrontation between residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom and New Winneba on Tuesday, September 1.

According to reports, some residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom entered New Winneba and allegedly attempted to lock up some shops.

Residents of New Winneba reportedly resisted the move, resulting in a confrontation that later escalated into gunfire.

Three people were killed and 17 others injured in the violence, heightening tensions in the area.

Police investigations are continuing as authorities pursue other persons suspected of involvement in the incident.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.