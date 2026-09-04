Eighth suspect arrested over fatal New Winneba violence

Audio By Carbonatix
Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the alleged killing of a man identified as Abeiku during violent clashes between residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom and New Winneba in the Central Region.
The latest arrest, made on Thursday, September 3, 2026, brings the number of suspects apprehended in connection with the incident to eight.
The suspect was arrested following a police operation led by Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus.
Footage of the arrest showed the suspect in handcuffs at a police station, with two men standing nearby as A-Plus confronted him over the alleged killing.
The suspect denied the allegation, insisting that he was not responsible for Abeiku’s death.
Addressing him, A-Plus said the arrest demonstrated that those allegedly involved in the violence would be pursued.
“You see, we have caught you. Tell the boys down there that in Accra I am the mafia boss. I told you that I would catch you. You see where you ran from? You killed Abeiku and came here? You see, I came to catch you.”
He also warned other young people allegedly involved in the violence to take the arrest as a lesson.
“Accra, we are the caretakers. This should be a lesson to all the boys,” he said.
Three killed, 17 injured
The latest arrest follows a violent confrontation between residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom and New Winneba on Tuesday, September 1.
According to reports, some residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom entered New Winneba and allegedly attempted to lock up some shops.
Residents of New Winneba reportedly resisted the move, resulting in a confrontation that later escalated into gunfire.
Three people were killed and 17 others injured in the violence, heightening tensions in the area.
Police investigations are continuing as authorities pursue other persons suspected of involvement in the incident.
Latest Stories
-
Final day of Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Come shop, save and prepare for the new school year
18 minutes
-
GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses
2 hours
-
If CJ needs ethics law to know SOE comments were wrong, he may not be worthy of office – Arthur Kennedy
3 hours
-
Stop touring state agencies and focus on the Judiciary’s problems – Arthur Kennedy to CJ
3 hours
-
Apologise and don’t do it again – Arthur Kennedy to Chief Justice over SOE comments
3 hours
-
Chief Justice remains committed to judicial independence, justice and equality – Judicial Service
4 hours
-
Ghana concludes evacuation of citizens from South Africa; total returnees reach 1,900 – Ablakwa
4 hours
-
Africa must define its own green transition path – Prof Fatima Denton
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: Social Studies records sharp rebound as Maths, Science also improve
5 hours
-
2026 WASSCE entry rises by 11% as 512,862 candidates sit exams
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
6 hours
-
WAEC cancels 2026 WASSCE results of 8,295 candidates over examination irregularities
6 hours
-
WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates
6 hours
-
CJ’s remarks on SOEs were made in good faith, not to undermine judicial independence – Judicial Service
9 hours