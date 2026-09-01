Regional

A-Plus narrowly escapes attack by angry New Winneba residents

Source: Kofi Adjei  
  1 September 2026 8:36pm
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Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, narrowly escaped an attack by angry residents of New Winneba following a violent incident in the community.

The MP had gone to the Effutu North District Police Command to seek firsthand information about the incident, which left three people dead and 15 others injured.

The violence reportedly followed a dispute over land involving residents from some communities in Gomoa and New Winneba.

A-Plus visited the police command to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the clash and engage with authorities on the situation.

However, his presence reportedly angered some residents who had gathered at the police command.

The agitated residents confronted the MP, forcing security personnel to quickly intervene and escort him from the area to prevent the situation from escalating.

The Central Regional Police Command and other security officers were deployed to ensure the safety of the MP and maintain order at the scene.

Some residents who spoke to Adom News expressed their anger over the circumstances surrounding the incident and raised concerns about the ongoing tensions in the area.

The situation remains tense as security agencies work to prevent further clashes and restore calm in New Winneba.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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