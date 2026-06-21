England players to make own call on Partey handshake ahead of Ghana showdown

England players will be free to decide whether to shake hands with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey before Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Group D encounter in Boston, according to reports in the United Kingdom.

The development comes as the Black Stars prepare for a crucial clash with the Three Lions, with Partey expected to feature after the visa difficulties that ruled him out of Ghana’s opening 1-0 victory over Panama in Canada.

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, the English Football Association (FA) will not issue any directive to players regarding the customary pre-match handshake involving the former Arsenal midfielder, who is facing criminal charges in England but denies all allegations.

The report said the FA is determined to keep the focus on football and will leave individual players to make their own decisions on whether to participate in the traditional pre-match greeting with the 33-year-old.

It further indicated that England manager Thomas Tuchel has consistently avoided engaging in political or legal controversies, maintaining that his primary responsibility is preparing his team for matches.

As a result, there are understood to have been no formal discussions within the England camp concerning Partey's legal situation ahead of the encounter.

The issue is expected to draw particular attention because several England players, including Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, previously played alongside Partey during his time at Arsenal.

The Villarreal midfielder is expected to make his first appearance of the tournament after missing Ghana’s dramatic victory over Panama.

Partey was unable to travel to Canada after immigration authorities reportedly denied him entry.

According to reports, Canadian officials rejected an appeal following a hearing during which it emerged that details relating to the charges he faces in the United Kingdom had not been disclosed in his visa application.

His absence forced Ghana to begin their World Cup campaign without one of their most experienced players and deputy captain.

Despite the setback, the Black Stars secured all three points courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from 20-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi.

Government officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, subsequently confirmed that Ghana engaged Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels in an effort to secure a review of the decision, but to no avail.

Partey is due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in London on seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

According to UK media reports, proceedings are expected to commence on June 7 next year.

The allegations date back to 2022, when the midfielder was first arrested. He has consistently denied all wrongdoing.

Despite the investigation, Partey continued playing for Arsenal until the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2024-25 season before joining Spanish side Villarreal.

The case has attracted considerable attention in both the United Kingdom and Ghana, particularly given the midfielder’s status as one of the Black Stars’ most influential players.

For Ghana, however, the immediate concern remains their World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars will enter Tuesday’s encounter buoyed by their victory over Panama and strengthened by the anticipated return of Partey, whose experience could prove crucial against an England side regarded as one of the tournament favourites.

While the legal issues surrounding the midfielder continue to generate headlines, both teams are expected to turn their attention to the task at hand as they seek a positive result in a match that could significantly shape the outcome of Group D.

With qualification to the knockout stages at stake, the football is likely to take centre stage once the whistle blows, even as the spotlight remains firmly fixed on one of the most talked-about figures at the tournament.

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