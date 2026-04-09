EOCO declares Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple a fugitive over alleged gold fraud

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple a fugitive from justice, intensifying its ongoing investigations into alleged gold fraud linked to his company, SESI-EDEM Ltd.

In a news release dated 9th April 2026, EOCO stated that Dr Kwamigah-Atokple, a member of the Council of State, is currently on the run and is believed to be hiding within the Volta Region.

Dr Kwamigah-Atokple is the Council of State member for the Volta Region.

The agency disclosed that its Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) has been deployed to locate, identify and arrest him.

The anti-graft body stressed that the suspect had failed to cooperate with investigations despite being given multiple opportunities since November 2025 to respond to allegations levelled against him and his company.

Case Update 1: Person of Interest in EOCO Investigation. pic.twitter.com/USA1yMJOtX — EOCOghana (@EOCOghana) April 9, 2026

“Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple is a fugitive from justice who is on the run,” EOCO said, urging members of the public with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest EOCO office.

According to the statement, EOCO is currently handling three separate petitions against the suspect and SESI-EDEM Ltd, all of which centre on alleged gold fraud and follow a similar pattern.

EOCO accused "promoters" of SESI-EDEM Ltd of attempting to obstruct justice by resorting to political, traditional and media campaigns rather than submitting to investigations.

Reaffirming its position, the Office underscored that no individual is above the law and vowed to ensure that the suspect is brought before the courts to face justice.

The statement comes amid public discourse involving the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, whose comments on the matter have attracted national attention.

EOCO, however, maintained that its investigations will proceed independently and without interference.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.