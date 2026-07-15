EOCO never questioned Miracles Aboagye over alleged GH¢55m irregularities – Atta Akyea

Lead counsel for former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has disputed the Economic and Organised Crime Office's (EOCO) claim that his client was questioned over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving approximately GH¢55 million.

According to Samuel Atta Akyea, the alleged GH¢55 million referenced in EOCO's public statement did not feature in the interrogation conducted by investigators.

Speaking on Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem show, Mr Atta Akyea said he was present throughout the questioning and insisted the discussions focused only on procurement procedures and contracts related to priority projects valued at about GH¢5 million.

"He was not interrogated concerning the charges contained in EOCO's statement. I was there during the interrogation, and what transpired was about the procurement process and some contracts involving priority projects, which was about GH¢5 million," he said.

Mr. Atta Akyea argued that the alleged GH¢55 million matter was unrelated to his client's interrogation, adding that investigators did not question Mr. Aboagye about any finance director or alleged financial misconduct connected to that amount.

"The person who has accepted that he has taken money and is already paying is not even close to Miracles' matter. They did not even ask him about any finance director. It was not part of the interrogation," he stated.

The lawyer accused EOCO of creating a misleading public impression by linking his client to the GH¢55 million allegations.

"I think it is just propaganda that is bad, and they put it out for the public," he said.

Mr. Atta Akyea disclosed that investigators informed the defence team that Mr. Aboagye would be invited again for further questioning, although it remains unclear whether the subsequent engagement will concern the same issues or different matters.

"They said they will let us come back again and discuss any other issue. So whether that is the same issue or a different one, we don't know because I did not even understand them," he added.

He also criticised the GH¢50 million bail granted to his client, describing the amount as excessive.

"If you don't understand the law, then you bring something outrageous to accuse the person, and then give the person a huge bail. To me, that is bad," he said.

Mr. Aboagye was released on Tuesday, July 14, after satisfying the GH¢50 million bail conditions imposed by EOCO following four days in custody.

EOCO has maintained that the former IMCCoD Executive Secretary is under investigation over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving about GH¢55 million during his tenure.

The agency has also confirmed the arrest of former IMCCoD accountant Gerald Appiah as investigations continue.

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