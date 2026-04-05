“Feels amazing” – Antoine Semenyo reveals after Manchester City dismantle Liverpool

Antoine Semenyo has hailed a perfect collective display after Manchester City effectively ended Liverpool’s FA Cup dreams with a devastating 4-0 quarter-final victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 4th April 2026.

The 26-year-old winger, who has become an indispensable cog in Pep Guardiola’s attacking machine since his £64 million January switch from Bournemouth, was once again at the heart of the action as City remained on course for a historic domestic cup double.

Speaking to TNT Sports in the immediate aftermath of the triumph, a jubilant Semenyo revealed that the squad’s hunger had been sharpened by their recent Carabao Cup glory. Rather than resting on their laurels, the Premier League leaders used their Wembley success as a springboard for this high-stakes knockout clash.

"Feels amazing. The team played really well today," Semenyo said. "We wanted to continue from the Carabao Cup final, and we carried on today. We said from the final once we are back we wanted to score goals, defend as a team, and we did that perfectly today."

While Erling Haaland inevitably grabbed the headlines with a ruthless hat-trick, it was Semenyo who provided the knockout blow early in the second half. Latching onto a delicate setup from Rayan Cherki, the Black Stars forward produced a clinical finish to make it 3-0, effectively silencing the travelling Merseyside support.

The victory was not merely a story of attacking flair; it was a balanced tactical performance. At 1-0, goalkeeper James Trafford produced a world-class penalty save to deny Liverpool an equaliser—a moment Semenyo pointed to as evidence of the team's defensive resilience.

Semenyo’s strike takes his tally to a remarkable 18 goals across all competitions this term, an extraordinary return for a player who only arrived in Manchester three months ago. His rapid adaptation to "Pep-ball" has surprised many pundits, but his physical presence and intelligent movement have added a directness to City that was often missing in the early part of the campaign.

With Manchester City still fighting for silverware on multiple fronts as the 2025/26 season enters its business end, Semenyo’s red-hot form is proving to be the "X-factor" in their pursuit of another trophy-laden campaign.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.